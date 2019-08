DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 07/28/19 TORNADO EVENT

.OVERVIEW...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS MOVED FROM CENTRAL ND INTO EASTERN ND THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON, AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT. ONE CLUSTER OF STORMS BEGAN TO INTENSIFY OVER STUMP LAKE IN WESTERN NELSON COUNTY...AND DEVELOPED ONE OR MORE AREAS OF ROTATING UPDRAFT AND AN LARGE HAIL CORE AS IT PROGRESSED TO THE EAST. .TORNADO #1... WEST OF MICHIGAN ND RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 95 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 4.0 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: JUL 28 2019 START TIME: 223 PM CDT START LOCATION: 6 W MICHIGAN / NELSON COUNTY / ND START LAT/LON: 48.0191 / -98.2493 END DATE: JUL 28 2019 END TIME: 232 PM CDT END LOCATION: 2.5 WNW MICHIGAN / NELSON COUNTY / ND END LAT/LON: 48.0368 / -98.1765 SURVEY SUMMARY: THE TORNADO WAS VIEWED AND REPORTED AS A FUNNEL CLOUD BY MULTIPLE SPOTTERS LOCATED ALONG OR NEAR U.S. HIGHWAY 2. THE TORNADO SNAPPED A COUPLE OF MATURE ASH TREES NEAR THE BASE AND, SNAPPED NUMEROUS LARGE RANCHES AND LIMBS, AND TORE OFF SHINGLES AT ONE FARMSTEAD. IT LATER DESTROYED A SMALL POLESHED AT A SECOND FARMSTEAD, WHILE SNAPPING TREES IN INTERVENING SHELTERBELTS OR TREE STANDS. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES. EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH