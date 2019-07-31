Fargo Police Warn of Motor Vehicle Thefts

Fargo, ND–The Fargo Police Department is reminding Fargo residents to remove all valuables from vehicles after receiving multiple reports of theft from motor vehicles.

They suggest removing items such as financial information, electronics and spare keys as well as locking the vehicle’s windows and doors.

Unlawful entry to a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle also occurred in the Osgood and Deer Creek neighborhoods yesterday.

If you have any information, or surveillance footage in this area, please call 701.451.7660 to speak with an officer.