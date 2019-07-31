Hillsboro Man Stopped In His Vehicle On Interstate 29 is Hit And Killed

Courtesy: Mark Johnson

HILLSBORO, ND — A Hillsboro, North Dakota man is dead after his SUV was hit from behind while it was stopped on I-29 near Hillsboro.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver, 76-year-old Norman Dronen, was killed at the scene.

They do not know why he was stopped in the left lane of the interstate late Wednesday afternoon, three miles north of Hillsboro.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him while passing a semi, 56-year-old Barbara Kramer of Grand Forks, was taken to Sanford in Fargo.

Kramer is being treated for unknown injuries.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.