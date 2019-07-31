“How Bazaar” Art Fair Showcases Local Artists

They show off different mediums of art

FARGO, N.D. — There’s nothing bizarre about the “How Bazaar” Art Fair.

It’s a local art show that started after a few artists decided to come together to show off their work a few years ago. This is the third year the fair has been held.

The event is held on the front lawns of artists’ houses.

About twenty vendors show off different mediums of art, including jewelry, glass, and even wine and fresh produce.

“It’s like being here and seeing all my neighbors and wine to boot, just as a bonus, these guys, I’ve just loved seeing them grow in this location, it’s a beautiful day, it’s a beautiful neighborhood, there’s no better way to spend the day,” Lisa Cook, owner of 4e Winery, said.

