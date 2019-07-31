November Special Election Planned To Fill Two Moorhead City Council Seats

The special election will held November 5

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead will hold a special election in November to fill two vacant city council seats.

Joel Paulsen in the 3rd Ward and Steve Gehrtz in the 4th Ward have submitted notices resigning their seats.

Gehrtz is leaving citing business demands.

Paulsen is expected to be named the new executive director of the FM Diversion Authority.

The filing deadline for candidates seeking a seat on the council is August 12.

The winners will serve the remaining year left of the term for each seat.