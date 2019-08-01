Father Sentenced For Leaving Son Alone In Woods As Punishment

ST. PETER, MN — A St. Peter, Minnesota man has been sentenced to one month in jail for leaving his 5-year-old son alone in the woods as punishment.

32-year-old Gregory Wilson was sentenced for gross misdemeanor child neglect.

He pleaded guilty in May.

Authorities say Wilson and his girlfriend abandoned the boy in a wooded area south of St. Peter last summer as punishment for wetting himself.

A passer-by found the boy walking along a highway.

The child remains in foster care.