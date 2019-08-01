LIVE: Celebrating Sausage, Polka And Beer: The German Folk Festival

Festival Comes To Rheault Farm Saturday, August 3rd

You don’t have to be German to celebrate German culture.

Jessica Korynta is proof of that.

She’s Norwegian, but she organized this year’s German Folk Festival with the Fargo Park District.

You can celebrate the food and arts, from sausages to pretzels to polka, woodcarving and making hats.

Plus, like any good German celebration, there’s beer.

Check out the interview with Adam Ladwig where they test out some German items, and a particularly obvious pair of glasses.

