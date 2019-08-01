No More Blue Laws in North Dakota

Businesses will be allowed to open on Sunday mornings

BISMARCK, N.D. — Come Sunday, shoppers in North Dakota will be able to get an earlier start.

The law which reverses regulations that close most retailers from midnight to noon on Sundays takes effect.

Gov. Burgum signed the “Blue Law” House Bill 1097 in March.

He said it provided a “more level playing field” for businesses to compete with online retailers and bordering states.

New opening times vary depending on the store.