Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Rice Lake, Man In Custody

23-year-old Tristan Kilde of Clearbrook is in jail for second-degree murder

CLEARWATER CO. MN — A 37-year-old woman is dead and a man in custody after a stabbing in Clearwater County, Minnesota.

Deputies from Clearwater and Mahnomen counties and officers from the White Earth Police Department responded around 10 o’clock Wednesday night to Rice Lake, west of Bemidji.

They found the female victim lying outside a home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing remains under investigation.