UND Football Excited to get Fall Practice Underway

The Fighting Hawks Held their first day of Fall Camp on Friday morning

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — First day jitters are certainly real, but there were no nerves at Memorial Stadium for the first day of practice for UND football as they stepped onto the field energized and eager to start the 2019 season off right.

“[There was] A lot of energy, which is a real positive sign,” head coach, Bubba Schweigert, said. “I think our guys were excited to really be out here and get going with practice one.”

“We came in in good shape. That was the purpose of all the summer training and all the summer workouts. Our guys are in really good shape so we can really go at a good tempo get a good quality practice in for number one.”

“First day is always good. I know a lot of people can’t sleep the night before just cause the jitters and the excitement,” senior wide receiver, Noah Wanzek, added. “Like coach said, if you don’t have energy on the first day, something is wrong so we came out and we had good focus too.”

“It’s always really high energy to start it off. Everyone’s having a good time, just enjoying it and learning,” senior linebacker, Donnell Rodgers, said. “It’s day one so it kind of felt good. Everybody is hyped so we just got to keep that energy throughout the whole camp.”

The Fighting Hawks season begins August 31st when they play at home against Drake.