Faith4Hope Holds 4th Annual Back to School Giveaway

They gave away 300 backpacks stuffed with school supplies

FARGO, N.D. — Families can get ready for back to school season while also having a fun time at Faith4Hope’s annual community event.

The Faith4Hope Scholarship Fund teamed up with Children of Hope Childcare. They gave away 300 backpacks, all stuffed with supplies like paper, crayons, and pencils.

It wasn’t just about getting supplies; families also got to enjoy lunch, live music, games, and a fashion show.

“This is our way of giving back. What we’re hoping to do for them is have them equipped and ready for school. For those who can’t really afford to buy clothes and backpacks and everything else, this is our opportunity to help them out and give back to the community,” Hope Shields, director of Children of Hope, said.

This is the fourth year the event has been held.