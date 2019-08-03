Salvation Army Teams Up With Walmart for “Stuff the Bus”

This is the first time it's been done in the F-M area

DILWORTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army held a “Stuff the Bus” event at the Walmart in Dilworth.

Salvation Army chapters nationwide teamed up with nearly 3,000 Walmart stores across the country to collect school supplies for children.

Shoppers can find a list of the most-needed supplies and drop them off outside the store.

This is the first time the initiative has been brought to the F–M area.

“Thirty million children live in a reality where their parents have to decide, ‘do I get school supplies or do I need to pay rent? Do I buy school supplies or is that money going to groceries this month?'” Capt. Jeanette Jensen said.

