Interstate 29 To Have Lane Closures In Fargo Starting Monday

Xcel Energy crews will be installing overhead power lines

FARGO, ND — You will encounter some lane closures starting Monday on I-29 in Fargo.

Xcel Energy crews will be installing overhead power lines over the interstate between Main Avenue and 12th Avenue North.

Lane closures with reduced speeds will be in place with possible traffic delays.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

North Dakota DOT is reminding drivers to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution in the work zone.