Work Progresses on 52nd Avenue South Project In Fargo

FARGO, ND — Another change is coming to the 52nd Avenue South project in Fargo.

Crews will permanently open Veterans Boulevard to north and south traffic on Monday evening, weather permitting.

Crews will then close the 53rd Street South intersection to traffic to allow crews to continue work on paving preparations.

Traffic control will not change for those living in the area or for business access to the west of Veterans Blvd.

The entire project will continue into the fall.