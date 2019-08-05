Fargo Driver’s License Office is Undergoing Renovation

All Written Knowledge Tests Will be Conducted at Temporary Site

FARGO, N.D. — If you have to take a written driver’s license test, it won’t be at the Fargo Driver’s License Office.

They’re temporarily moving all knowledge driver’s license testing to the North Dakota State College of Science building.

That’s because the main office is being renovated for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The department is adding about 700 square feet to the building, including two more windows to be able to serve more customers.

“As we see our average wait times now are creeping up to an hour and 40 minutes, hour and 45 minutes, we determined that we need to do something here quick and that this is the result of that, and we’ve been planning this for a little while now and now we are starting to act on it,” said NDDOT Driver’s License Division Director Brad Schaffer.

The renovation should be wrapped up in about a year.

In the meantime, NDDOT is encouraging people to take advantage of its online services, including scheduling appointments and checking out wait times.