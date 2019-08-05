Man Killed After Crashing Into SUV Then Into Tree North of Park Rapids

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash

PARK RAPIDS, MN — A man is dead after a crash Saturday night north of Park Rapids.

Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old Taner Berttunen of Menahga was speeding when he rear-ended an SUV.

Berttunen suffered fatal injuries when his truck left the road, went airborne and struck a tree.

Two people in the SUV were not hurt.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.