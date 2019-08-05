“Neena” The Tiger Has Died

Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman says Neena was recently diagnosed with pancreatitis and received excellent veterinary care to keep her comfortable.

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Neena, the white Bengal tiger at the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, has died.

Neena was 17 years old. She was a young tiger when she was moved to Wahpeton from the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona.

Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman says Neena will be missed by thousands of zoo friends.