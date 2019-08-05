RedHawks Power Bats Comes Alive in Win Over Winnipeg

RedHawks Beat the Goldeyes 7-1

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were knocking on the door for the first two innings against the Winnipeg Goldeyes before getting a two-run homer from Correlle Prime in the third inning to break the run scoring open.

In the fourth inning, Tim Colwell hit a solo shot then in the fifth Chris Jacobs followed that up with a two-run blast.

RedHawks went on to win 7-1.

They travel to Gary Southshore for a three-game series Tuesday.