University of Jamestown Offering Three New Online Majors

The school plans to raise online enrollment by 400 percent over the next five years

FARGO, N.D. — Students at the University of Jamestown will have even more career choices to choose from this fall.

The university held a ribbon cutting at its Fargo campus to celebrate the launch of the Professional Studies Program.

It offers three new majors online: communications, business studies and a master’s in leadership.

A master’s degree in clinical counseling will be offered in January.

It’s part of the school’s initiative to raise online enrollment by 400 percent over the next five years.

“There are a large number of students that are now called post–traditional students who want to get a quality education but who aren’t in a position to move. So, we wanted to be able to meet their needs by providing an online platform,” said president Polly Peterson.

Peterson says 1,100 students are enrolled at the university.

About ten percent of them take online courses.