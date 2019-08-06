Bail Set At $1 Million Dollars in Arson/Murder Case

FARGO, ND — The Fargo man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting his apartment on fire appeared in court this morning on three felony counts, including murder.

Bail was set at $1 million dollars, cash only for Sheldon Davis.

Davis claims he’s innocent in the death of 52-year-old Denise Anderson.

Authorities say she died of traumatic injuries before the fire Thursday.

Davis is in the Cass County Jail.

He has talked to KVRR and several other media outlets about the case.

The charging document says he went to a friend’s house and said “I did something bad”.

The document also says Davis told his friend he previously thought about killing Anderson for charges she filed against him.

The 44-year-old Davis told police he didn’t find out about the fire and Anderson’s death until that afternoon.

His preliminary hearing is set for September 5, 2019.