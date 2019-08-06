LIVE: Miss International 2019 Working To End Bullying And Suicide

Ava Hill Shares Big Plans For Her Reign Promoting Bullying And Suicide Prevention

A North Dakotan has the Miss International pageant crown for the first time.

And the newly-crowned queen is planning to make a big impact during her reign.

22-year-old Ava Hill of Kindred won the title last month.

Since then she’s been busy, including a trip to New York to see her photo displayed in Times Square.

Hill says being a pageant queen is a full time job.

She’ll travel around the country and the world supporting her platform, the Peyton Heart Project.

The organization is dedicated to bullying and suicide prevention, and issue near to Ava’s heart.

She explains, “This is a global epidemic. The Peyton Heart Project really wanted to raise awareness for suicide prevention because every 40 seconds someone dies by suicide and for every suicide there’s 25 attempts. I’m one of those attempts. I attempted to take my life in 2015. This is a worthy cause and the Peyton Heart Project is a way to raise awareness for suicide prevention from ages 3 to 65.”

Ava says she chose to compete in the International Pageant System because of the emphasis on community service.

