Dickinson Man Killed by Lightning Strike

Courtesy: Fox News

RICHARDTON, N.D. (AP) _ A medical examiner has confirmed a lightning strike caused the death of a man at the Schnell Recreation Area near Richardton.

The body of 33-year-old Kyle Brierley, of Dickinson, was found near his pickup truck Sunday. Friends say Brierley was working as a volunteer to spruce up the trails at the recreation area when some storms rolled through.

Stark County Sheriff’s Lt. Eldon Mehrer tells the Bismarck Tribune that Brierley’s death was a “rare, freak” occurrence.

Acquaintances say Brierley was an avid mountain biker and had recently received a coveted spot in the lottery for the Leadville 100, a high-altitude mountain bike race through the Colorado Rockies.

Brierley is survived by his wife, Bev, and two children, ages 7 and 11.