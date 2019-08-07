Metro Area Public Pools Begin To Close For The Season This Weekend

FARGO, N.D. — A sure sign summer is coming to an end: pools will start closing this weekend as students get ready to go back to school.

Fargo Park District is closing Madison Pool & Splash Pad, Northside Recreation Pool, and Southwest Recreation Pool at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Davies Pool and Island Park Pool are remaining open through August 18.

But Davies will be open for two additional weekends: August 24-25 and August 31-September 2.

Neighborhood wading pools in Moorhead will close on August 11th followed by the Moorhead Municipal Swimming Pool on the 16th.

Veterans Memorial Pool in West Fargo closes on August 21st.