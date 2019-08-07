WE Fest By The Numbers: DWI’s Up, Crashes Way Down

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Arrests during the annual WE Fest near Detroit Lakes are common, but no crashes are unusual.

Minnesota State Patrol says despite the heavy traffic they did not respond to or investigate any crashes.

Troopers did stop more than 1,400 vehicles and made 24 DWI arrests.

That is up sharply from 11 arrests during last summer’s festival.

They also took 9 people into custody for drugs and arrested 16 others on warrants.

WE Fest wrapped up this past weekend.