White Earth Chippewa Band Elects New Chairman

Fairbanks defeated Brent Gish, on a vote of 1,352 to 679.

WHITE EARTH, MINN. (KFGO) – Michael Fairbanks has been elected Chairman of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe in a special general election held Tuesday.

Fairbanks defeated Brent Gish, on a vote of 1,352 to 679, to fill out the one year remaining in the term of Tribal Chairman Terry Tibbetts, who died in March.

Fairbanks has worked in tribal administration and was the tribes’ deputy director.