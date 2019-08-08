Ethics Commission Includes Former Mayor, Retired Judge And Others

The commission will oversee the conduct of legislators, statewide officials, candidates and lobbyists

BISMARCK, N.D. — Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Senate leaders have chosen the panel for North Dakota’s voter-approved ethics commission.

The panel members include former Williston mayor Ward Koeser, retired judge Ronald Goodman of Oakes and retired brigadier general David Anderson of Bismarck.

Cynthia Lindquist of Devils Lake served as president of the community college in Fort Totten and Paul Richard of Fargo is a retired executive vice president at Sanford.

Nearly 70 people applied to serve.