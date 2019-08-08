Making The World Your Canvas, Kids Paint Downtown At Plains Art Museum

FARGO N.D-Kids in the metro are getting the chance to be an artist and also add a little color to downtown Fargo.

The Plains Art Museum held its Street Art Camp where they discussed street art, made stickers, tags and learned some spray paint techniques. The camp also taught people when and where it is ok to use spray paint and how to craft their skills.

“Kind of like an outlet for kids to see that they can do art in the street it doesn’t have to be illegal, just an interesting way to approach, because sometimes I find painting classes and drawing classes a little boring,” Said Street Artist Matthew Wuoren.

If you want to take a peek at what the kids made you can check out some of their work outside the museum.