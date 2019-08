Man Killed After Rollover South of Wahpeton

RICHLAND CO., N.D. — A man is dead following a rollover crash three miles south of Wahpeton.

North Dakota Highway Patrol received the call around 7:30 last night and found the 44-year-man dead at the scene.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The man’s identity is being withheld.