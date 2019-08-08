Missouri Man With Concealed Uzi Submachine Gun Arrested In Carpio

He's jailed on weapons charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm

(Not actual weapon)

BERTHOLD, N.D. — Berthold police say they’ve arrested a Missouri man for possessing a concealed Uzi submachine gun.

Police say the gun was within the man’s reach when he was stopped for a traffic violation in Carpio on Wednesday.

Police also seized drug paraphernalia from his vehicle.