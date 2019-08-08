NDSU Football: Receivers Sproles and Watson Poised To Lead Wide Out Group

In 12 games combined last year, Sproles and Watson racked up 14 receptions for 199 yards and a touchdown.

FARGO, N.D. — There are new faces all over the North Dakota State football roster with only three starters returning on offense from last season. One of the positions that has the most youth are the wide receivers. If you take a look at the depth chart, no receivers graduate until the year 2021.

That puts the group in the hands of sophomores Christian Watson and Phoenix Sproles who were the only wide–outs to see game action last year. Talking with the duo at media day, Watson and Sproles said their using that experience to help the rest of the group along which consists of eleven freshmen.

“We’re just trying to use our experience and passing it on to the young guys,” Watson said. “We’re all young so the leadership in the room is us as a whole bringing each other up and holding each other accountable. The youth and energy is what I think will carry us this season.”

“Me and Christian (Watson) were just trying to continue where we left off last season,” Sproles said. “Were helping the young guys with the playbook. Helping everyone to step up a little bit including ourselves, we have much to improve on. Were just trying to be great.”

