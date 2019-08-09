Dancing To Donate, Davies Dancers Raising Cash For Nationals

FARGO, N.D. — Kicking donations into high gear.

It’s what Davies High School’s Eagle Elite Dance team is doing to make it to nationals. The team is raising cash by running a car wash where they accepted donations of any amount.

The team hopes the money here can help get them to Orlando Florida to the UDA Nationals. The girls say being able to go will help them continue their passion.

“Shows you a lot of life skills and being on a team you can’t just be accountable sometimes for yourself. You gotta be accountable for your whole team, so when you win you win together when you go down you go down together. It shows collaborating and just having fun,” Said Dance Captain Tori Larsen.

The team says they will have more fundraisers later this year and are always looking for sponsors.