Go Far Woman Run Kicks Off; Weekend Full of Events

About 1,400 people are expected to participate

FARGO, N.D. — The Go Far Woman Run kicked off Friday. The evening’s events included a youth run, toddler trot and diaper dash.

Saturday’s races are all for women and include a 5K, 10K and half marathon.

About 1,400 people are expected to take part. There’s also an expo and silent auction.

Proceeds from the run will be donated to the Essentia NICU.

“It’s really an event for women’s empowerment. Just celebrating the strength of women and their ability to overcome adversity,” Sue Bertsch, director of the run, said.

The event was started seven years to honor ob/gyn Renee Schwandt, who passed away unexpectedly.

