Police Searching For Mandan Walmart Assault Suspect

MANDAN, N.D. – Police are searching for a man who assaulted a person with a knife at the Mandan Walmart.

Officers arrived to the store around 11:30 and it was already evacuated and closed.

Investigators say a vendor was approached by a man who began yelling and swearing at them.

When they tried to walk away, the man pulled out a knife, giving them a small cut near their ear.

Police looked at surveillance video and found the man left the store right after assaulting the vendor.

He was wearing a dark hoodie type coat, jeans and a baseball hat.

If you know him, call police.