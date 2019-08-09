STARTALK Chinese Summer Program Ends With Closing Performance

Four dozen students took part in the three week program

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Mandarin Chinese is the most spoken language in the world. Four dozen students got to dive into the culture through the STARTALK Chinese Summer Program.

Third to eighth graders showed off what they learned at a closing performance.

There was everything from a ribbon dance to a skit about travel plans to children’s songs.

Native Chinese teachers came from across the country to teach classes.

“Chinese as a language is just not as popular here, so it’s to get them interested, really learn the language, but also get that cultural piece where they can really begin to see and understand in which the ways this culture can be interesting,” program assistant Jasmine Chao said.

The STARTALK program is funded by a national grant designed to teach people critical–need foreign languages. Those are languages that are strategically important in a global setting.

The STARTALK program has been in the F–M area since 2012.