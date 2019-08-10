United Way Holds School Supply Drive Distribution Event

The organization hopes to help 6,000 students this year

FARGO, N.D. — Thousands of students get to head back to school with a new backpack and school supplies thanks to United Way.

The organization held its annual school supply drive, and families gathered at the Fargodome for the distribution event.

The goal is to help 6,000 students this year.

“We really want to do everything we can to try to serve the families that sometimes need an extra hand up. Truthfully, I feel like I’m selfish today, because I’m walking away feeling better about what I get to do, and I get to put some smiles on people’s faces in the process,” volunteer Erik Hatch said.

There will be another distribution session on Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Any student in grades K–12 in Cass and Clay Counties is eligible. Families must bring a form of ID for each child receiving supplies.

United Way says a donation of $20 can help one student with a backpack and school supplies.