Community Brings Out All the Rainbows for 19th Annual F-M Pride Parade

a rally was held at the Fargo civic center afterwards

FARGO, N.D. — It’s the last chance to get decked out in all your rainbow gear.

F-M Pride Week 2019 is closing out with a parade. It started at Moorhead City Hall and ended at Fargo City Hall. Some people who are attending the parade for the first time say coming is a great way to show their kids how to be an ally of the LGBTQ community.

“It’s a little bit more conservative in this area and I think Fargo for sure is a lot more open to a lot of different things. I think it’s just great to show our kids that Fargo is welcoming of everybody whether you’re gay, straight, an immigrant, anything.”

The is the 19th year for the pride parade. A rally was also held at the Fargo Civic Center.