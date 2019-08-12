Fargo City Commission Gives Aldeveron Millions in Tax Breaks

FARGO, N.D. – A few heated moments during the Fargo City Commission meeting over a major tax break.

Aldevron applied for the break to build a state of the art biologic manufacturing facility in the Woodhaven Plaza addition. It is believed it’ll save the company around $5 million over 10 years.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig asked if the company didn’t get the subsidy would it still expand in Fargo and a company representative said they would. He then advised the commission to vote “no” which upset Commissioner Dave Piepkorn. He said the city is in competition with other cities to attract and keep these businesses.

The vote was 3 to 1 to approve the exemption.

You can see exchange in the video above starting at the 38:49 mark.