Fargo Post 2 Headed To American Legion World Series

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Fargo Post 2 is heading to American Legion World Series after defeating Excelsior 8-0 in game one and 3-2 in game two on Sunday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Post 2 won the Central Plains Regional and will be making their fourth appearance at the World Series, first since 1992.

Taylor Parrett was named tournament MVP and Post 2 improved to 51-6 on the season.

The American Legion World Series starts on Thursday, August 15 from Shelby, North Carolina and runs through Tuesday, August 20.

Starting Friday, you can watch the tournament on ESPNU, with the championship to be televised on ESPNews on Tuesday.

Post 2 opens the tournament against Idaho Falls Post 56 at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on Thursday on ESPN3.