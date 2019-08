Grand Forks Police Theft Investigation

GRAND FORKS, ND — The Grand Forks Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying this individual in an investigation regarding the theft of coins and damage to laundry machines from an apartment building in Grand Forks.

If you have any information on this individual, or if you are this individual, please contact Det. Riedinger at triedinger@grandforksgov.com or call 701-787-8011.