Update: Man Identified in Crash that Tore Car in Half

Update: Authorities say 38-year-old Christopher Bauer of Puposky, Minnesota was driving south on County Road 81 when his car went into the ditch.

The car re-entered the road and spun into the path of a semi truck, which struck the car on the passenger side.

Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEAR OXBOW, N.D. – A 38–year–old man is dead after a crash tears his car in half.

It happened around 4:45 on County Road 81, ½ mile south of Highway 46.

The Highway Patrol says a car was driving south and went into the ditch. It re–entered the road and was struck by a semi.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to a Fargo hospital for non–life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and the victim’s name is expected to be released tomorrow.