Motorists Save Money as Gas Prices Continue to Lower

North Dakota motorists are saving four cents per gallon compared to one week ago.

Fargo, ND–Motorists in North Dakota and across the country are paying less at the pump as gas prices continue to move lower.

According to AAA, motorists are saving seven cents per gallon nationally, while North Dakota motorists are saving four cents per gallon compared to one week ago.

Savings are even greater compared to one year ago when the National average was 21 higher and the North Dakota average 22 cents higher.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released data showing a large build in gasoline stocks. With inventory levels sitting at a nearly five-month high, gas prices will likely continue the trend lower.