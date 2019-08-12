UND Alumni Association & Foundation Has A Record-Setting Fiscal Year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It has been a record-setting fiscal year for the UND Alumni Association & Foundation.

Alumni and friends of the university gave $67.7 million to the foundation during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

That is nearly twice the amount committed the previous year.

The old record was $49.9 million set in 2011.

Nine-thousand and sixteen donors gave gifts in fiscal year 19 including 846 first-time donors.

The most donations are from North Dakota and Minnesota followed by California in third.