UND Memorial Union’s Demolition to Be Completed This Week

Officials say the new building should be open by May 2021

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND expects to have the demolition of its Memorial Union done by the end of this week.

Director of Construction Management Brian Larson says that means construction workers will get started on the new building immediately after.

Students voted to build a new Memorial Union during the last academic year.

Larson says it’s on track to be done by May 2021.

It’ll be a modern building with architecture similar to other buildings on campus.

“There will be a lot of glass, a lot of natural light, a big focus on student gatherings and student collaboration areas. The Memorial Union is really the living room of campus. It’s where nearly everyone spends a lot of their time while they’re here at UND,” Larson said.

The current Memorial Union was built in the 1950’s.