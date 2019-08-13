Katina Tropical Food Brings African-European Cuisine to Fargo

Katina Tropical Food has been open for about two months

FARGO, N.D. — A recently opened restaurant is bringing African–European cuisine to Fargo.

Neli Oma, owner of Katina Tropical Food, says he grew up in the kitchen.

His mother was a chef in Equatorial Guinea, the only Spanish–speaking African country.

He says his unique cultural background is what inspired him to bring a different flavor to the area.

The entrees include rice, noodles, vegetables, fish, shrimp and chicken.

Oma says the European and African spices are what make all the difference.

“I felt like that taste were missing – the one that I’m bringing out. That was the only missing one. Because we have, like, American food, we have Mexican food, we have Indian, we have Asian. That was kind of the left one that I decided to bring out.”

The restaurant is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.