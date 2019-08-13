Moorhead Public Schools Continues Teacher Contract Negotiations

there's no word on when there will be an agreement

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Public Schools Teachers Union is in its fourth session to negotiate contracts.

While salary and benefits are what you can usually find in a contract, the union is also negotiating classroom sizes, teachers’ safety and more mental health resources for students.

The union’s president of education says the district is always trying to make sure the social and emotional needs of students are being met.

So far, he says discussions are looking good on all sides.

“We’re feeling optimistic. This is a good opportunity for collaboration with the school district and really we’re looking for a win–win situation that’s going to result in the best education for our students,” said Blake Plankers, president of education at the Moorhead Public Schools Teacher’s Union.

Plankers says he’s not sure when an agreement will be reached.

The contracts will last for two years.