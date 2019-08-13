National Guard to Conduct Groundbreaking for New Fargo Facility

The cost of the facility is about $32 million and is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.

Courtesy: North Dakota National Guard

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota National Guard is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the beginning of construction of their newest facility.

The groundbreaking program for the new Reserve Readiness Center is at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14 at the Fargo Armed Forces Reserve Center (AFRC). The facility will house units of the Fargo-based 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB).

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general, is hosting the groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility that will be located just west of the existing AFRC.

The ceremony will begin at the AFRC and will adjourn to the construction area for traditional first sod-cutting. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

The new Reserve Readiness Center will have a security entrance building, a helipad and other facilities needed to support the North Dakota Army National Guard units stationed there. The cost of the facility is about $32 million and is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.