Set Photos Show Josh Duhamel as The Utopian in ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

North Dakota’s favorite actor’s newest performance leaps from the comics and onto the small screen.

Minot native Josh Duhamel is playing Sheldon Sampson, a.k.a. The Utopian in the Netflix adaptation of the Jupiter’s Legacy comic book.

The story, written by Mark Millar and drawn by Frank Quitely, follows the first generation of heroes that saved the world and their children. Now, they’re spoiled celebrities. When one of the first generation heroes decides to take over the world, the kids must rise up to stop him.

Duhamel isn’t the only native of the Peace Garden State to be in Jupiter’s Legacy. Leslie Bibb, who was born in Bismarck and starred in Iron Man and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, will play Lady Liberty.