Thousands Come Out to Meet NDSU Athletes for Bison Fan Day

Thousands of people came out to Bison Fan Day to meet the Fall sports teams at NDSU

FARGO, N.D.–Bison fans are showing their NDSU pride and meeting with players they usually only see on TV or on the field or court.

Thousands of people came out to Bison Fan Day to meet the Fall sports teams at NDSU.

“I got in line starting at 10 am this morning and waiting in line,” said super fan Scott ‘Icon’ Halmrast. “I’ve been doing this since they started, and I’ve been first in line every single year for this big event and I am anxious for Bison athletics this season.”

Fans can meet the players that they like to watch, but it’s also a chance to meet the people who come out and support them every game.

“Just walking in, the line out in front of the dome is just crazy, there were fans here at 10 o’clock this morning waiting to meet all of us, so it’s awesome they come and support us for every home game and even away games, they are cheering us on. It’s great having them come out here and being able to sign some posters for them and it’s great meeting them,” said senior defensive end for the Bison football team, Derrek Tuszka.

Players from the football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and cross country teams got to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures with them.

“I think the volleyball team and the soccer teams are going to be big contenders but nothing will stop this football team,” added Halmrast.

Both fans and players say nothing compares to game time.

“I just have goosebumps coming out. It’s just a feeling I can’t even explain,” added Tuszka. “We are just so fortunate to be able to do that every Saturday it’s an amazing feeling.”

“It does mean a lot to us die hard fans to meet the players and get to know them thy get to know us they get to see us and they make us feel like we are more than just faces in the crowd. They make us feel like we are a part of the bison nation and part of the bison family,” added Halmrast.

Fans say they hope the players will remember them when they see them out at their games.

“Just so they know who the icon is and becoming friends with every one of them because you never know when they’re going to make it to the NFL and I might need tickets,” added Halmrast.

You can find the schedules for NDSU’s fall sports here.