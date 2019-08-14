Clearbrook Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Stabbing Death

CLEARWATER CO., Minn. — A Clearbook, Minnesota man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman August 1.

23-year-old Tristan Kilde is accused of killing 37-year-old Natasha Thompson of Rice Lake.

Deputies from Clearwater and Mahnomen counties and officers from the White Earth Police Department found the woman lying outside a home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness says Kilde and Thompson got into a fight before the stabbing.