LIVE: Food & Tunes From Around The World Coming To Moorhead

1st International Potluck Summer Music Festival Set For Saturday, August 17th

A celebration of the world cuisine and music is coming to Moorhead this weekend.

The International Potluck series has been sharing foods from around the world for four years.

Now they’re doing the same with music.

Their first Summer Music Festival will feature at least a half-dozen acts, including Kwaician, who played his beautiful song “Ageless” live on the morning show Wednesday morning. You can check out his performance in the video above.

You can also enjoy food from two African food trucks, Adibon Ethic Catering and Suna’s Egyptian Eatery.

They both brought delicious samples to show off.

Zainab Abdalla from Suna’s brought Egyptian koshari, a spicy dish made with noodles, chickpeas and crispy onions.

Sifa Ntivu Bisimwa with Adibon delights us with samosas, which are dough filled with meat and African spices.

Organizer Peter Schott says they’re excited to bring something new to the scene in the metro.

He adds, “Just had a wild idea, let’s have a music festival. So at the beginning of the year I said we’re gonna do a music festival this year, in the back of my mind not knowing if that was really going to work out. We just kind of kept saying it and it kept coming together and here we are.”

The festival is this Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at Woodlawn Park in Moorhead.

It’s free to get in.

If rain gets in the way, festivities will move to Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo.

Click here for more information.